PHNOM PENH, March 13 (Xinhua) – The Ministry of Public Works and Transport on March 13, 2020 has issued a letter ordering the suspension of entry for passenger or tourist vessels to Cambodia due to the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The letter, signed by Mok Sideth, says that the General Department of Waterways, Maritime and Ports decided to postpone approval of the passenger ships and tourists on board them coming into the country from today until a new decision is made.