PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health announced on the evening of March 13, 2020, that there are two additional cases of COVID-19 in the capital. Phnom Penh.

Initial reports say that one is a 49-year-old Canadian man and the other a 33-year-old Belgian man.

The men were taken to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. SWIFT