PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Environment said on Friday that a shop owner had received an environmentally friendly certificate from the Ministry on March 12, 2020, after reducing the use of plastic and using bamboo tubes in the business.

The environmental friendly certificate was given to Mr. Ron Sophanit, owner of Study Drink, located near Preah Sisowath High School. These certificates are provided to individuals who participate in environmental environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and sustainable living.

The ministry also confirmed that Mr. Sophanit had been involved in the implementation of the principle of reducing plastic consumption by encouraging customers with a 500 riel discount each time they buy a drink using a reusable bottle.

In addition, he uses bamboo tubes for his business, which also shows a positive attitude towards the environment on behalf of the people. KPT