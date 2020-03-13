Siem Reap: The International Border Police Station, in collaboration with the Siem Reap Operational Operations Team of the Department of Investigation and Procedure, expelled a Canadian from the Kingdom of Cambodia.

He left on Flight KA-249 (REP-HKG) at 10:45 pm on March 13, 2020, and from there it is believed he will continue to Canada.

TONY COSTIE, a 52-year-old Canadian national, was arrested and handed over to the Siem Reap Provincial Police on February 26, 2020 in connection with overstaying his visa by almost a year. GDI