After several eyewitness accounts from Kampot said that police in protective gear were searching bars for a western man, who was finally caught and taken away in an ambulance, the story is now clear.

The British tourist, a 32-year-old British national was found to have a fever of over 38 degrees Celsius when he went to visit Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, according to a Ministry of Health spokeswoman.

The Briton then escaped after he was taken for tests at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. Authorities and the Ministry of Health collaborated, and tracked him down to Kampot, where he was hospitalized in Kampot Referral Hospital. Samples were taken to the Institut Pasteur in Cambodia.

A Chinese man who was also visiting the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum had a fever of more than 38 degrees and was taken by a health official to Khmer-Soviet hospital. His samples were sent to the Institut Pasteur in Cambodia.



So far, both foreigners are in good health, with no symptoms other than a 38-degree fever, and the Ministry of Health is awaiting the results.