Phnom Penh: On March 13, 2020 at 10:00 am, Phnom Penh Municipal Police and the Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure received 4 foreign nationals:

1. THOMAS WILLIAM KRISTIANSEN 33 year old male Norwegian man who had no passport and was begging for money. He arrived in Cambodia on 03.03/2019 via Poipet International Checkpoint

2. FRED EKEBUISI, a 43-year-old Nigerian man from the Beung Keng Kang Police Inspectorate, for not having a valid passport/visa. He was caught when the Joint Action Team conducted a review of alcohol, weapons, explosives and traffic laws. He came to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 28.10.2019 through Poipet International Checkpoint for the purpose of working.

3. ABUBAKARI MUSAH, a 47-year-old Nigerian man from the Russey Keo Police Inspectorate, without a valid passport/visa. He was caught when the Joint Action Team conducted a review of alcohol, weapons, explosives and traffic laws. This person came to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 10.08/2019 through Phnom Penh International Airport with the intention of working.

4. HUDA MD NAZMUL a 20 year old Bangladeshi national without valid visa. This person came to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 24.07.2019 through the Siem Reap International Airport.

All four persons were referred to the Immigration Department for the investigation and enforcement of the procedures of the General Department of Immigration. PHNOM PENH POLICE