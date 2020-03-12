Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent statement that tests have found two more passengers on the Viking River Cruise boat in Kampong Cham province have contracted Covid-19.

The pair are believed to be a 73-year-old British man and a woman, 69.

The discovery came after the Ministry of Health took samples from passengers and crew for testing at the Institut Pasteur. This brings the total number of known cases to have been found inside the kingdom to 5 (1 Chinese, 1 Cambodian, 3 British).

The first case from the boat, a 65 year old Briton was reported on March 10. She has been transferred to Phnom Penh for monitoring. KBN