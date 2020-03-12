FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Singer Involved In Buffalo Car Crash

Preah Sihanouk: According to preliminary reports, TNB singer/rapper Nen Tum was in a LEXUS car on the way from Phnom Penh to Preah Sihanouk when it collided with a buffalo running across the road.

The accident happened on the night of March 11, 2020 at the National Road 4 in Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Those in the car were reported to have suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. It is not yet known how many others were hurt in the incident, but the driver of the vehicle, reported to be a taxi, was said to be badly injured. TNB

