Phnom Penh: At 10:15 pm on March 11, 2020, a car crashed in Borey New World Khan Dangkor.

The accident involved a Prius, motorbikes and a house. There was damage caused to property and minor injuries to a woman.

Before the incident, a man suspected of drunken driving crashed into a motorbike, knocked another motorbike(s), and then into the house door.

Police arrived at the scene and found no damage to the state property, so the owner of the car tried to compensate the victims $ 150 and $1800 to finish the matter. POST NEWS