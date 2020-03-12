Crime Fake News FEATURED Latest 

Kampot Schoolgirl Admits Spreading False Information

cne53 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Kampot Province: On March 12, 2020, Kompong Trach District Police Inspectorate investigated a Chinese school student from Kampong Trach district, Kampot province.

According to the Kampot Police Department’s Facebook Page, the girl was involved in spreading false information on COVID-19 in Kampot province through Messenger.

After questioning, she admitted to sharing false information on social media.

Authorities issued her a written contract, she publicly apologized and was allowed to go home.

WATCH VIDEO: NKD

You May Also Like

Stung Treng Fisherman Shot On Mekong

cne0

Philly’s Cambodians in the 2020 census: ‘We aren’t invisible’

cne0

Unidentified Battambang Man Determined To Die

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *