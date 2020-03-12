Kampot Province: On March 12, 2020, Kompong Trach District Police Inspectorate investigated a Chinese school student from Kampong Trach district, Kampot province.

According to the Kampot Police Department’s Facebook Page, the girl was involved in spreading false information on COVID-19 in Kampot province through Messenger.

After questioning, she admitted to sharing false information on social media.

Authorities issued her a written contract, she publicly apologized and was allowed to go home.

