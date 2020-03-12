Kampot Schoolgirl Admits Spreading False Information
Kampot Province: On March 12, 2020, Kompong Trach District Police Inspectorate investigated a Chinese school student from Kampong Trach district, Kampot province.
According to the Kampot Police Department’s Facebook Page, the girl was involved in spreading false information on COVID-19 in Kampot province through Messenger.
After questioning, she admitted to sharing false information on social media.
Authorities issued her a written contract, she publicly apologized and was allowed to go home.
