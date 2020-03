Phnom Penh: A foreign tourist caused alarm after he was seen on the floor of a noodle restaurant on Street 155, Group 3, 1 village, Toul Tompong 1, on March 11, 2020, at 8:30 am.

The authorities were called and arrived immediately.

SABER MESSAOUD, a 32-year-old Tunisian had apparently had a heavy session the night before.

An ambulance was called, but authorities allowed him to return to his hotel.