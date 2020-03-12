Phnom Penh: A man drove a Mazda into a sewage canal, damaging the vehicle.



The accident happened at 9 pm on March 11, 2020 along National Road 4 in Kantan village, Kantork commune, Kambol district, Phnom Penh.

According to people at the scene, the Mazda was driving along National Road 4 in the westbound lane when it crashed into the ditch. The owner of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

After the incident, local authorities, including the traffic specialists, came down to the scene and contacted the registered owners of the vehicle to take it for repairs. TVFB