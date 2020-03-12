Pursat: A man was arrested at 10:11 am on Wednesday, March 12 after a man was shot in the head in Sre Rusey village, commune Kbal Trach District, Pursat Province.

Lieutenant Colonel Khieu Sokha, Chief of Police, said that the suspect has was Ham Chantho, a 26-year-old. It is reported that he used a revolver (UPDATE: A later report says it was a homemade air-gun) to shoot Vann Veasna, a 24-year-old man in the left side of his head, seriously injuring him (Update: He later died).

The police chief stated that the suspect confessed to police that he and the victim, along with two other friends were drinking together when they started playing with the gun, which led to the accidental shooting. MCPN