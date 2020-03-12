Crime FEATURED Latest 

Drinking Games End In Shooting

cne33 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Pursat: A man was arrested at 10:11 am on Wednesday, March 12 after a man was shot in the head in Sre Rusey village, commune Kbal Trach District, Pursat Province.

Lieutenant Colonel Khieu Sokha, Chief of Police, said that the suspect has was Ham Chantho, a 26-year-old. It is reported that he used a revolver (UPDATE: A later report says it was a homemade air-gun) to shoot Vann Veasna, a 24-year-old man in the left side of his head, seriously injuring him (Update: He later died).

The police chief stated that the suspect confessed to police that he and the victim, along with two other friends were drinking together when they started playing with the gun, which led to the accidental shooting. MCPN

You May Also Like

Flooding in Siem Reap Province

cne0

Indian Dies In Kampong Speu

cne0

Daun Penh Drone Flying Brits Detained

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *