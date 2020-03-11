Phnom Penh: A woman jumped from a condo building at about 3am on March 11, 2020, along Street 99 in Village 7, Boeng Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The victim, identified as Khun Srey Fresh, 25 or 26 from Prey Veng, lived in a fourth floor apartment in the WECAN condominium. Before the incident at about 2am, she was seen on the fifth floor in her hand holding a bottle of wine (other reports say beer).

Reports suggest she suffered a crisis, and was linked with a well-known tycoon

Immediately after the incident, the victim’s body was quickly sent to the Stung Meanchey pagoda. POST NEWS / KBN