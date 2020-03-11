Siem Reap: Siem Reap Provincial Health Department revealed that a PassApp driver who took the Japanese man found to have COVID-19 had tested negative for the virus.

On the morning of March 11, 2020, the Provincial Health Department revealed that the PassApp driver had been found by the Health Department for testing and the result was negative.

He is currently healthy and has no symptoms, but is currently being quarantined and monitored for 14 days in the Infectious Diseases Building of Siem Reap Referral Hospital. SWIFT