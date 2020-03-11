Kampong Cham: On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health and the Kampong Cham Provincial Health Department dispatched medical teams to the Viking River Cruise boat, which is docked on the river

in Kampong Cham. The boat is under quarantine conditions after a British passenger was tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 62 people aboard the cruise ship had samples taken, which were then sent to the Institut Pasteur for Covid-19 testing.

HE Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and other relevant officials accompanied by the Governor of Kampong Cham, went to visit the British women carrying the virus at Kampong Cham Referral Hospital.

The Viking River Cruise boat has a total of 62 people (23 women) on board:

Tourists

– 14 Americans (7 women)

– 11 British (7 women)

– 4 Canadians (2 women)

A total of 29 guests (16 women)

Staff and Crew

– 24 Cambodians (6 women)

– 1 Dana (Danish??) female

– 1 Burmese female

– 7 Vietnamese

