Svay Rieng: A disabled woman died after her garbage fire spread out of control at 2:55 pm on March 10, 2020, in Trang Taek Village, Trang Taek Commune, Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province.

According to district police, the victim, 72-year-old Meas Heng, lived in the village. The source said: “Before the incident, the grandmother walked to (make) the fire in the rice paddies to the south of the house, causing a fire to spread around the disabled woman and set her on fire. (She was) Dead in flames. “

According to the examination of the authority and Dr. Pheak Roka, it was concluded that the woman, who had difficulties walking died in the fire. She was handed over to her family for a traditional ceremony. MCPN