PHNOM PENH: A man was caught by villagers after he broke the lock on a motorcycle and attempted to steal it.

He was then handed over to the authorities at 1 pm on March 11, 2020, in Chom Chao.

The suspect, Lon Phearith, a 28-year-old male, lives in Prek Eng commune, Chbar Ampov district.

The suspect said he was a national police officer at the Ministry of Interior and showed a national police card.

According to the victim, she had parked in front of a busy market and went inside at about noon. The suspect was then seen trying to ride off on the Scoopy, so the victim called her husband and other citizens came to help arrest the suspect, giving him a serious of slaps and blows in the process.

The suspect was taken to Chom Chao 1 police office to build a case, and the victim also filed a complaint. POST NEWS