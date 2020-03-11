Battambang: On March 10, 2020, a rented room in Kamakor Village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang, was raided by police, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

The men were caught with the following counterfeit currency notes:



30x 1000 Baht

25x 500 Baht

?x- 100 Baht

156 x 50 Baht

17 x $ 100

8x $ 50

23x $ 20

87x $ 10

7 cell phones

– one drug weighing scale

– 7 bags of white powder

And a collection of large knives/swords

The suspects and evidence, were handed over to the Bureau of Specialization for further action. AREY