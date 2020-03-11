Battambang: Fake Currency, Drugs And Swords Raid
Battambang: On March 10, 2020, a rented room in Kamakor Village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang, was raided by police, leading to the arrest of five suspects.
The men were caught with the following counterfeit currency notes:
30x 1000 Baht
25x 500 Baht
?x- 100 Baht
156 x 50 Baht
17 x $ 100
8x $ 50
23x $ 20
87x $ 10
7 cell
phones
– one drug weighing scale
– 7 bags of white powder
And a collection of large knives/swords
The suspects and evidence, were handed over to the Bureau of Specialization for further action. AREY