Battambang: Fake Currency, Drugs And Swords Raid

Battambang:  On March 10, 2020, a rented room in Kamakor Village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang, was raided by police, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

The men were caught with the following counterfeit currency notes:


30x 1000 Baht
25x 500 Baht

?x- 100 Baht

156 x 50 Baht

17 x $ 100

8x  $ 50

23x $ 20
87x $ 10

7 cell phones
– one drug weighing scale
– 7 bags of white powder

And a collection of large knives/swords

The suspects and evidence, were handed over to the Bureau of Specialization for further action. AREY

