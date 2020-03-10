At least one man was killed in a lightning strike in Ou Saray district, Takeo province. Lieutenant General Uth Phalla, deputy commander of the 10th Battalion 314 Brigade was hit while taking shelter from a sudden rainstorm.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on March 10, 2020, issued a new notification on weather conditions in Cambodia from today until March 16.

Temperatures are set to rise across the country

1: Provinces of the Central Plains:

* Temperatures minimum 26-28 ° C.

* The maximum temperature is 37-39 ° C.

* Moderate rainfall expected.

2: Mountains and Northeast:

* Minimum temperature : 26-28 ° C.

* Maximum temperature of 34-36 ° C.

Coastal Provinces:

* Minimum temperature of 26-28 ° C.

* Maximum temperature of 35-37 ° C.

* There may be some rainfall.

The ministry also urges people to be alert for thunderstorms and to stay healthy during the hot weather season. More weather maps