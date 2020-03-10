Environment FEATURED Latest 

Weekly Weather: Hotter, Beware Of Thunderstorms

cne63 Views 0 Comments , ,

At least one man was killed in a lightning strike in Ou Saray district, Takeo province. Lieutenant General Uth Phalla, deputy commander of the 10th Battalion 314 Brigade was hit while taking shelter from a sudden rainstorm.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on March 10, 2020, issued a new notification on weather conditions in Cambodia from today until March 16.

Temperatures are set to rise across the country

1: Provinces of the Central Plains:
* Temperatures minimum 26-28 ° C.
* The maximum temperature is 37-39 ° C.
* Moderate rainfall expected.

2: Mountains and Northeast:
* Minimum temperature : 26-28 ° C.
* Maximum temperature of 34-36 ° C.

Coastal Provinces:

* Minimum temperature of 26-28 ° C.
* Maximum temperature of 35-37 ° C.
* There may be some rainfall.

The ministry also urges people to be alert for thunderstorms and to stay healthy during the hot weather season. More weather maps

You May Also Like

Russian Sent Offski

cne0

Fatal Crash in Prey Nop

cne0

85 Cambodians Released From Thai Jail

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *