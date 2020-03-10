Kandal : On March 08, 2020 at 7:00 pm, in Boeung Kroch Cheung Village, Prek Tampak Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province, a suspect was arrested by a citizen in connection with theft.

The victim was identified as Ly Kunthy, a 36-year-old whose business is located in the village.

The suspect was named as Oeun Nann, a 40-year-old farmer living in Prey Thom village, Vihear Sour commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.

The suspect was caught with 9 cartons of MEVIUS cigarettes worth 495,000 Riels ($125) in her backpack.

Authorities said that prior to the incident, Oeun Nann had stolen Ly Kunty’s cigarettes several times.

On March 7, 2020, at 8:00 pm, the suspect came to buy some items from the store. When the cigarettes were noticed to have disappeared, the owner checked security cameras and the suspect was seen.



On March 08, 2020, at 7:00 pm, the suspect returned and tried to steal 9 more cartons. This time she was reported to the police at Prek Chamk, who brought the suspect, along with the evidence, to the police inspector general.

In front of law enforcement, the suspect confessed to stealing cigarettes at the victim’s house eight times. The victim claimed that within 9 days, the security camera saw 59 cartons had been stolen, valued at 3 million Riels ($750).

Police will now continue legal proceedings. POST NEWS