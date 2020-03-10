FEATURED Health Latest 

Indian Worker Dies In Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh: An Indian man was found dead in a building under construction for SME bank, located at No. 30, Street 126, Village 7, Sangkat Phsar Thmei I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh at 12:40 pm on March 9 2020.

RAJAMANICKAM SHANKAR, an Indian national aged 47, lived in Toul Tompong 1, Khan Chamkarmon.

After the incident, the district and police specialists arrived and took control of the scene.

As a result, the information collected and the examination by Dr. Nong Sovannroth and the Office of Technical Experts confirmed that the cause of death was from a heart attack (coronary death).

After inspecting the scene, the body was placed at Stung Meanchey pagoda. Meanchey District 1, Meanchey District. KPT

