Svay Rieng: According to an announcement, on 10 March 2020 at 10.12 am minutes, was an electrical fire in PMT30 Krachab.

Power outages in some areas include Kien Sang Village, Sangkat Svay Rieng, Svay Rieng City, Svay Rieng Province.

The technical team is working to find a way to repair and reconnect customers to the grid.