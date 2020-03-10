Phnom Penh: An Australian man has been found dead at a hotel on Street 136, Village 4, Kandal Market 1 Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh District on March 10, 2020.

GREGORY JOHN LAZENBY, an Australian male, was 56 years old, authorities said.

Authorities say another Australian national, said that on March 9, 2020 at 23:00 he was in a restaurant on Street 172 for 30 minutes, his friend called and told him he had chest pain. When he arrived at the unnamed hotel, he told the receptionist, who opened the door to the room.

After the incident, the district and specialists arrived and took control of the scene and reported it to the relevant authorities.

As a result, information from Dr. Nong Sovannroth and the Office of Technical Experts confirmed that cause of death was from a heart attack (caused by heart disease). Currency from many countries was kept by the police.

After inspecting the scene, the deceased was taken to the pagoda at Steung Meanchey.