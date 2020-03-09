Preah Sihanouk: On the morning of March 9, 2020, in Group 5, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, around the Old Bridge, a man was electrocuted.

The victim was a handy-man who was painting the walls of the house.

Authorities said the victim had painted a building wall next to a high voltage power line and touched it.

After the incident, authorities undertook a medical examination and autopsy. POST NEWS

*Why the house was so dangerously close to the high voltage line is not mentioned.