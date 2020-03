Kompong Speu: A man riding a motorbike was hit by a Lexus RX330 traveling in the opposite direction, causing the motorcycle to crash into a Camry that was behind it. The rider was killed and both car drivers ran away, leaving their cars at the scene.

The incident occurred on National Road 4, between Km 37 and 38 in Kampong Speu. The driver, Prak Sokun, male, 37, lived in a nearby village. AREY