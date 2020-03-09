Takeo: A man was injured in the right thigh after a suspect opened fire on him on March 8, 2020 at 21:10 on the road east of Ang Taveo pagoda, Khvav village, Khvav commune, Samrong district, Takeo province.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, lives at the scene. According to the report, the victim was on a motorbike when a car approached and pulled out a pistol and fired 7 shots at him.

The victim was struck in his right calf and the right thigh , and the suspect drove off. According to the report, the victim is currently being treated at Phnom Penh Hospital. KPSBN

According to the authorities, who did not want to be named, the suspects was identified by the victim, and the incident may have been caused by a conflict between the men.