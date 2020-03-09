Phnom Penh: The Municipal Court on March 9, 2020, decided to send a man to jail pending a trial on charges of fraud, impersonating a police general and weapons offences.

According to the report, the man, aged 29, was staying at a house on Street 163, in Boeng Keng Kang commune, Boeng Keng Kang district. The suspect was arrested by the Interior Ministry’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation on March 5 and brought to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the offense fraud totaling approximately $ 105,000, the use of illegal weapons, and using a fake police general uniform.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court was told a 38-year-old woman filed a charge against the suspect on July 10, 2019, after loaning the $ 105,000 to be used in business. The suspect claimed he would pay back the sum within a month. He then broke off all contact with the victim.

He was finally tracked down on March 5, and the victim asked the authorities take action.

According to information from the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, after the arrest of the suspect and the Office of the Special Investigation opened an investigation and found the suspect had an illegal weapon and ammunition, along with the fake uniform.

According to the suspect, he admitted that he had bought the uniform in 2016 and copied a National Police Identification Card from information he saw on Facebook. He claimed to have bought the gun from a friend who is a bodyguard. KOHSANTEPHEAP