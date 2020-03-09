Kampong Speu: A suspect was arrested following the murder of a 10 year old boy in Kompong Spue province.

At about 10.30pm on the 8th of March, the victim was asleep in an area under his home in Trapeang Chrey Village, Prey Vihear Commune, Kong Pisey District, when he was violently attacked by a male armed with a large bladed knife.

The victim received life threatening injuries to his neck and was rushed to a local clinic however due to the injuries he was unable to be revived.

A drug affected male was taken into custody by local Police and transported to the Provisional Police Headquarters. CPU were notified and the Homicide Investigation Team along with the Forensic Services Team attended the crime scene and assisted local and Provincial Police in the examination and investigations. A long bladed weapon and clothing were sized for testing. A detailed examination of the scene and deceased was conducted.

The 21 year old male will be taken before the Kompong Spue Court of First Instance to be charged with murder. CPU