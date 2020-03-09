Phnom Penh: On March 08, 2020 at 10:30 pm The Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure received two foreign nationals.

1. ZHANG YANG, 33 years old, from China came from BKK3 police force after he was found to not have a valid passport/visa and no place to stay.

It was discovered he came to Kingdom four times, the last on 07.08-2018 via the Phnom Penh International Airport.

2. The Bureau of Investigation and Procedure cooperated with the Psar Kandal police and Central Market Police 1 to check KROPATSCH BEND (*Ben/Bernard?), a 59 year old German for having no valid passport/visa and no place of residence.

He was taken in after being seen sleeping on the streets. Inquiries found that he had entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 23.11.2018 at the Siem Reap International Airport as a tourist.

They were both referred to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of the Directorate General of Immigration to carry out the proceedings. SOURCE