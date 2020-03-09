Phnom Penh: A man attempted suicide by jumping off the Chroy Changvar bridge, but changed his mind when in the water.

The incident occurred at 11:20 am on March 9, 2020, on the bridge in Daun Penh district.

The man, named Sophal, 36, had earlier walked on the Chroy Changva bridge from the west, climbed over the railings and leapt into the water.

Another report says he suffered from depression and his wife had recently filed for a divorce.

Once in the water, he swam to the foot of the bridge and held on. A boat then went out to rescue him and bring him back to dry land. TVFB