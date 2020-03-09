FEATURED Health Latest 

Bridge Jumper Has Change Of Heart

cne33 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: A man attempted suicide by jumping off the Chroy Changvar bridge, but changed his mind when in the water.

The incident occurred at 11:20 am on March 9, 2020, on the bridge in Daun Penh district.

The man, named Sophal, 36, had earlier walked on the Chroy Changva bridge from the west, climbed over the railings and leapt into the water.

Another report says he suffered from depression and his wife had recently filed for a divorce.

Once in the water, he swam to the foot of the bridge and held on. A boat then went out to rescue him and bring him back to dry land. TVFB

You May Also Like

Six Chinese Detained After Brawl

cne0

Poipet Cop Detained After Fatal Crash

cne0

New Zealand Man Dies In Accident

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *