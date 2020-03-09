Phnom Penh: On the evening of March 8, 2020, a (*Polish?) woman was standing under the bridge in Chbar Ampov and told people that she had been robbed.

The unidentified woman held a sign asking for help along the road under Monivong Bridge, Chbar Ampov 2 commune, Chbar Ampov district at 4:20 pm on March 8, 2020.

It is not clear why, as people who asked for information were told that she had been robbed ‘in the province’.

She held up a sign reading something along the lines of “I have no money. Please support my travel.”

About an hour later, she got a little money and went to buy something in front of Chbar Ampov market. Source: Facebook