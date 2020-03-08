Crime FEATURED Latest 

Two Viets, One Six Shooter

Phnom Penh: According to the National Police, at 3.30 am on 08 March 2020, police detained 2 suspects for attempted theft and possession of a weapon on Street 598, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.

Two suspects are:
1- Chin Thang
2 – Chang Thale, both 30 years old and Vietnamese nationals. Both tested negative for drug use.

One revolver, three bullets and a motorcycle were seized.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Sen Sok district police headquarters to follow the legal procedures. POST NEWS

