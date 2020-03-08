Preah Sihanouk Province: On March 07, 2020, authorities from Preah Sihanouk and Prey Veng collaborated to detaina suspect named Vannak, a 22-year-old Cambodian national from Prey Veng province on murder charges.

On 01.03.2020, the suspect and two victims went out fishing off Koh Dach Island in Koh Rong. On 03.03.2020 at 9:30 am, the body of Bo Bora, was found in the water. The next day the body of Hem Poeun of Teuk Chhou district, Kampot Province was also discovered.

Through the examination of the two bodies, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police concluded that they were murdered at sea in the waters off the Disk?Dach Island on the March 1.

According to the suspect’s confession, the reason was that on the day of the incident, at about 11:30, he had taken a large quantity of drugs and got into a fight with the two other men. After killing them with a (*hammer?) and/or metal pipe, he left the boat in the port in village 3, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, and escaped (*to Prey Veng?).

The suspect has now been turned over to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police, who are making inquiries and preparing a case for the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court for legal action. MCPN