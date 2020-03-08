Kampong Cham: An old man sleeping in a hammock under a wooden house was murdered by his own son with an axe. The incident occurred in Kbal O village, Me Sar Chrey commune, Stung Trang district.

After the murder the son escaped into a cashew plantation, hiding for two days. Hungry, he returned to the village and was arrested by the authorities at 12 noon on March 7, 2020.

The Inspector of Stung Trang District Police said the suspect, Lon Leng, 23, had been a laborer in Thailand and became addicted to drugs. The victim, his father, was a 58-year-old male.

At 11 pm on March 5, 2020 the suspect killed his father with axe blows to the head, for no apparent reason. Police and villagers searched nearby forest lands for the suspect, but could not find him.

He told police he had not argued with his father, but was angry with him. MCPN