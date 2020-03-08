Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, a construction worker fell from a building on March 7, 2020 at 9 am. He was working on the construction of FLATIRON (Hotel & Condominium), 22nd Street, R6, Village 2 Srah Chak Commune, Daun Penh District.

Authorities say the man was a 41-year-old Chinese national.

According to a comment by Sopheap Narin, an 18 year old Cambodian male, on March 07, 2020 at 7:00 am, they were four ( Two Cambodians and two Chinese) are working on the 22nd floor.

At about 9 o’clock, the victim took a metal pipe and made a scaffolding in front of the 22nd floor. He was wearing a harness, but it wasn’t hooked up properly, and they heard a scream.

He saw the victim had fallen and ran down the stairs to tell the Chinese boss.

After the incident, authorities investigated and confirmed cause of death. After the inspection, the Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior transported the body to the Stung Meanchey pagoda, Sangkat Steung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey.