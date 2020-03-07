Vietnam: The Ministry of Health of Vietnam and the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City require health checks and assessments for COVID-19 from visitors coming from or travelling through the European Union (EU) or Cambodia as of midnight on March 7, 2020.

The move is in response to the continuing development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Experts said Việt Nam faces high risk of COVID-19 entering the country from the EU or Cambodia.

To prevent the disease from entering the country, the health sector will insist on medical declarations at border gates of all provinces and cities alongside medical quarantine in the country.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has also proposed to set up Khmer and English translators at the border to facilitate the completion of the form. Health posts above. In case of suspicion that any passenger is carrying Covid-19, the health agency shall carry out the prescribed health measures.

Passengers can print and fill out medical declaration forms provided at border gates at the website http://baocaokdyt.com or electronically at https://suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte.