Moto Thief Caught By Villagers

Takeo: On Friday, March 6, 2020 at 16:30 there was a theft of a motorcycle at Wat Angkum Pagoda in the village Boeng Tranh commune, south of Samrong district, Takeo province, and the perpetrator was arrested.

Takeo provincial police chief said that the case was caused by the suspect Rith Thy, a 35-year-old man from Bati district, Takeo province. He was attempting to steal a white Zoomer x, owned by 33-year-old Meas Soksophea. However, villagers caught and confiscated tools used to break locks.

The suspect will be sent to the provincial court to take legal action. PPR


