Phnom Penh: March 7, 2020 – An accident caused by a young woman (who is likely to be of a wealthy family), has, according to a report, escaped legal action after she called a relative to get away from the scene and paid $7,000.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister of the Ministry of Interior has always said that 2020 will be a year of equitable implementation and strict law enforcement for all citizens. Whether you are big or small, you have money, power, or you have no money, no power.

For the practice to be equal, the law cannot be passed without the application of the law equally to harm the innocent and powerless.

This incident occurred at 10:40 pm on March 5, 2020, along the Preah Norodom Boulevard, along Street 106 near the Dragon Bridge in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh. The Mercedes driven by the woman (suspected of being drunk) hit two Prius and a Camry.

NKDNEWS