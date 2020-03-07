Phnom Penh: A fire broke out in apartment building near Wat Koh, Psar Thmey 3 after a cooking gas canister reportedly exploded.

The fire began at around 11 pm, and by 12:30 am, firefighters were still at the scene, along with the Daun Penh district governor.

According to sources, residents at the scene claimed that before the incident, a family was cooking when there was an explosion from a gas stove caused a fire to spread.

Around 100 people were evacuated along with over motorbikes on time. These are just preliminary reports and official information will be released later. KPT/ Post News

VIDEO: TVFB