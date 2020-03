PHNOM PENH- A 38-year-old Cambodian man has been confirmed to have COVID-19 virus. The man was one of four people who were directly in contact with a 40-year-old Japanese man in Siem Reap. Two woman and another man have tested negative.

The Minister of Health, His Excellency Mam Bunheng, made the announcement at a press conference on March 07, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Ministry of Health’s ground floor.