Kampot: A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Sokha Group’s Bokor Mountain, Kampot Province officially opened on March 7, 2020, the third phase of the project.

The company’s new “Komnob Thansur/Paradise Treasure” project is planning to launch a housing development project on “Bokor Mountain”, with the participation of people in Kampot province, as well as many investors.

Sokha Hotel is one of the leading hospitality companies in the Kingdom of Cambodia and is a licensed developer for construction in Monivong “Bokor” National Park.

Monivong National Park “Bokor” is only 189km from Phnom Penh and is located near major infrastructure such as Kampot tourist port, Sihanoukville deep water port, railway, and provincial airport. There are several highways that can be reached in the Bokor development area, such as National Road 3 and Highways being constructed and expanded, which is due to be completed soon National Road No. 4 and Road 41, which are important national routes.

It is worth noting that the project’s third phase is focusing on potential development projects including finance, transport, trade, tourism and housing. In addition, we welcome foreign and domestic investors who are interested in investing in this third major project.

It should be reminded that Monivong National Park “Bokor” has big potential for attracting investors to invest in Borey Muray Paradise, Borey Amret Paradise and Crown Estates, which will be officially launched from today.

Monivong National Park “Bokor” is a very attractive natural area filled with lush forests, lush waterfalls, lush valleys, flowers and plants as well as natural rock formations like animals or temples. In addition, it is considered a sacred place for worship, prayer and meditation.

Monivong National Park, “Bokor” is a great historical site that has been discovered and developed since the 1920s.

The project is located at Preah Monivong National Park “Bokor” (Kampot) in Project 3 – Crown Estate. TVFB