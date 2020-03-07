The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) has announced the suspension of education services in both public and private institutions from kindergarten to higher education in Siem Reap city.

According to a Ministry of Education press release, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport would like to inform the School Board, teachers, teachers, education staff, parents, guardians, students and the public that institutions, both public and private in Siem Reap town have to be closed starting from now until further notice.

The Ministry of Education added that the measure was intended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, following the discovery of a case in which a Cambodian had contracted the virus.

