Phnom Penh: A man dunk driving with 2 women passengers hit the sidewalk and overturned his Lexus.

The incident occurred at 2:40 am on March 7, 2020, below the 7 January flyover along the Kampuchea Krom and Russian Federation roads in Toul Kork I commune, Toul Kork.

The RX400h was reported to have been traveling a high speed before the crash.

The driver was brought in for questioning, while the vehicle was hauled away to the traffic police office of the Phnom Penh Police. POST NEWS