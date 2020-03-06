FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Woman In Mercedes Causes Chaos In Wat Phnom

cne70 Views 0 Comments , ,

PHNOM PENH: A young women, suspected of being drunk, caused chaos as she drove a luxury Mercedes into several other vehicles.

It was reported that a young woman driving the Mercedes, Phnom Penh 2BD-9899, ​​on Norodom when it hit a red Toyota Prius wearing near Wat Phnom in Daun Penh district at 11:00 pm on March 5, 2020.

The car tried to drive off and hit a white Prius, before trying to turn onto Street 102, hitting a Camry. No injuries were reported.

The woman remained seated in the car, unmoved by the incident.

Updates to follow

NKD

You May Also Like

Snatcher Loses Scoopy After Foreigner Fights Back

cne0

Ex-Teacher Micky Rife Pleads Guilty To Child Assault

cne0

Prius Hits Divider

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *