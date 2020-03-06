PHNOM PENH: A young women, suspected of being drunk, caused chaos as she drove a luxury Mercedes into several other vehicles.

It was reported that a young woman driving the Mercedes, Phnom Penh 2BD-9899, ​​on Norodom when it hit a red Toyota Prius wearing near Wat Phnom in Daun Penh district at 11:00 pm on March 5, 2020.

The car tried to drive off and hit a white Prius, before trying to turn onto Street 102, hitting a Camry. No injuries were reported.

The woman remained seated in the car, unmoved by the incident.

Updates to follow

NKD