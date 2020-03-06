Sihanoukville: Two suspects who stole a Chinese man’s phone were caught by citizens and beaten a little before they were handed over to law enforcement for legal action on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The two suspects were pulled from a motorbike in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Before the incident, a Chinese man was walking on the sidewalk talking on the phone while two suspects, both under the age of 20, were riding a motorbike. They snatched the mobile phone from the victim and were then pulled from the motorcycle by a crowd.

The Chinese man who owned the phone then disappeared and did not file a complaint.

Regardless, the suspects were referred to the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for further questioning and to establish a legal case. AREY