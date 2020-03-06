Phnom Penh: At 23:10 on March 5, 2020, there was a fire burning along Street 172, # 61E2, Village 5, Chey Chum Commune, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

The 3m x 4m room was being rented by a foreign man aged 56 (named in link).

The cause was a power outage, which destroyed items inside the room, but caused no unjuries and the fire was contained before it spread.

In this case, three fire station vehicles used 8 cubic meters of water, and extinguished the fire at 23:50. POST NEWS