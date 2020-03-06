No new cases of coronavirus have been identified as of this evening, according to the Ministry of Health.

“We have tested up to 425 cases without positive detection of COVID-19,” the source said in a statement.

In addition, four people who had direct contact and for who had indirect contact with a Japanese patient are undergoing 14 days of isolation and follow checks. So far they have no symptoms.

The ministry continues to work on this in close collaboration with local authorities, WHO, US Centers for Disease Control, USCDC and IPC Institut Pasteur du Cambodge. RASMEI

UPDATE: Ministry of Health spokeswoman confirmed that Cambodian authorities were looking for a tuk-tuk driver who had been driving the Japanese man.

She said authorities will be looking at roadside security cameras. During the meeting, she mentioned that the Japanese man had taken a three-wheeler for a medical examination at a private hospital in Siem Reap.

The owner of the (unnamed) private hospital, which was also summoned to attend the meeting, told Ms. Vandin that when the man was examined, his fever exceeded 37 ° C and he had a cough. He described that he seemed to suspect that the man had been infected with COVID-19 and had (*recommended he?) contacted Siem Reap Referral Hospital for further examination.

She blames the owner of the private hospital for being negligent by not keeping the Japanese man in his place and not contacting the Ministry of Health and not trying to contact Siem Reap Referral Hospital but instead sent the patient away. The owner of the private hospital could face legal action, she stressed. THMEY