Nanny Tied Up In Armed Robbery

Kandal province: According to preliminary reports, a home invasion robbery was committed by two suspects. A female nanny was tied up by her legs and and about $ 2,000 was stolen. The crime was reported at about 2 pm on March 5, 2 20 in Trayeung Peuk district, Kandal province.

The victim was identified as Sok Heng, a 60-year-old woman who lives in Peuk commune, Angsnuol district. The owner of the house is Tave Peng Leng, female, 28 years old.

According to reports, before the incident, the child carer and the owner ate lunch together until 1 pm, when the owner left for the factory where she works.

Two unidentified suspects armed with knives burst in, grabbed and tied the nanny and stole US $ 1,200 and Khmer money (*about 3 million).

A witness, 23-year-old Chum Sophorn, a businessman near the scene, said he heard a boy crying at 2:30 pm, and saw the suspects running.

They went to investigate and found Sok Heng tied up with a scarf in the bathroom and a knife nearby. He called the homeowner, who arrived and reported the incident to the authorities.

Police are now investigating. KOHSANTEPHEAP

