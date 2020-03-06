FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Birthday Drunk In Highlander Crashes

cne33 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: A drunk driver smashed into a concrete divider at 10:10 pm on March 5, 2020, at the bridge along Russian Federation Road, in the O’Kokum commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

Before the incident, the man was drunk driving a silver Highlander back from his birthday party at Diamond Island. Traveling from westbound on Russian Federal Highway at high speed, the driver went straight into the concrete. No injuries were reported.

After the incident, local authorities towing the vehicle to be kept at the traffic police office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to await further legal action. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Prius Driver Dies After Hitting Divider

cne0

Cambodian Alert For Vietnamese Cop Who Shot 5

cne0

Former Great Duke Hotel Staff Plan Strike On Monday

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *