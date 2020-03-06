Phnom Penh: A drunk driver smashed into a concrete divider at 10:10 pm on March 5, 2020, at the bridge along Russian Federation Road, in the O’Kokum commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

Before the incident, the man was drunk driving a silver Highlander back from his birthday party at Diamond Island. Traveling from westbound on Russian Federal Highway at high speed, the driver went straight into the concrete. No injuries were reported.

After the incident, local authorities towing the vehicle to be kept at the traffic police office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to await further legal action. POST NEWS